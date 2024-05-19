Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 29,784 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 32.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,719 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 29,784 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.05% of Equifax worth $15,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFX. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Equifax in the fourth quarter worth $154,667,000. Kensico Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Equifax by 108.2% in the third quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp now owns 740,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $135,553,000 after acquiring an additional 384,600 shares during the last quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd increased its stake in Equifax by 55.6% in the third quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 810,768 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $148,516,000 after acquiring an additional 289,875 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Equifax by 22.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,366,809 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $250,372,000 after acquiring an additional 246,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Equifax by 11.3% in the third quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,749,202 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $320,419,000 after acquiring an additional 178,224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Equifax news, Director Karen L. Fichuk bought 415 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $238.77 per share, with a total value of $99,089.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,305 shares of the company's stock, valued at $789,134.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rodolfo O. Ploder sold 14,097 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.45, for a total transaction of $3,178,168.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,964 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $17,126,083.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on EFX. Evercore ISI raised Equifax from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $210.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Equifax from $290.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Equifax in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Equifax from $291.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Equifax from $300.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equifax currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.19.

Equifax Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Equifax stock traded down $1.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $248.75. 586,467 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 933,656. Equifax Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.95 and a 1 year high of $275.10. The firm has a market cap of $30.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $245.87 and its 200 day moving average is $239.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The credit services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.06. Equifax had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. Equifax’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. Equifax’s payout ratio is currently 34.74%.

Equifax Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

