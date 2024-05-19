Summit X LLC Takes $4.18 Million Position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 24,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,184,000. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Summit X LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Summit X LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 473,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,095,000 after purchasing an additional 59,183 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 427,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,898,000 after acquiring an additional 7,443 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 419,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,729,000 after acquiring an additional 36,284 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 399,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,586,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 328,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,543,000 after acquiring an additional 81,489 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Stock Performance

MGC traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $189.80. The stock had a trading volume of 74,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,629. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.99. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $144.59 and a 52 week high of $190.54.

About Vanguard Mega Cap ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

