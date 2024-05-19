Missouri Trust & Investment Co Decreases Stock Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Missouri Trust & Investment Co decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 55,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 191,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,732,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 51,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Farrow Financial Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $768,000. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $526,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

SCHB stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.60. 486,801 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 832,765. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $47.46 and a one year high of $61.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.96.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

