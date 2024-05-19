Verity Asset Management Inc. Has $1.32 Million Stock Position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Verity Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,023 shares during the quarter. Academy Sports and Outdoors makes up approximately 0.8% of Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,655,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,290,000 after acquiring an additional 80,218 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,652,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,068,000 after acquiring an additional 365,855 shares in the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 807,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,189,000 after acquiring an additional 57,900 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 676,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,656,000 after acquiring an additional 15,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,933,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ASO traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,177,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,202,880. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.83 and a fifty-two week high of $75.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.26.

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.05). Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 28.99%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 25th. This is an increase from Academy Sports and Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.55%.

ASO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.88.

In related news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

