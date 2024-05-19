Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Holdings Lowered by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 11,204 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $3,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 12,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 32,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp lifted its position in Truist Financial by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 4,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Day & Ennis LLC boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 7,525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carson Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 21,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TFC traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.97. The stock had a trading volume of 5,698,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,635,339. The firm has a market cap of $53.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.07. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.57 and a fifty-two week high of $40.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.99.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -157.58%.

In other news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $141,074.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,627.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TFC shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group raised their target price on Truist Financial from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Compass Point upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.17.

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

