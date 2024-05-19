General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Acquired by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,691 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 86.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on GD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 21,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.85, for a total transaction of $6,206,592.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,901,586.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP William A. Moss sold 21,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.85, for a total transaction of $6,206,592.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,901,586.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 13,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.51, for a total value of $3,914,215.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 103,345 shares in the company, valued at $29,816,065.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 93,053 shares of company stock valued at $26,827,518. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Price Performance

General Dynamics stock traded up $3.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $299.02. 894,179 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,180,025. The company has a market capitalization of $82.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $286.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $267.49. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $202.35 and a 1 year high of $299.14.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $10.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.26 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.64 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.55 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.33%.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

