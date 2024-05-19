Financial Advocates Investment Management Raises Stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,629 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 232 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Blackstone in the 4th quarter worth $855,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Blackstone by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 303,069 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,348,000 after purchasing an additional 15,875 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,734,000. Kampmann Melissa S. bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the third quarter worth $2,314,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Blackstone by 1,722.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 504,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,046,000 after buying an additional 476,768 shares in the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blackstone Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Blackstone stock traded down $2.21 on Friday, reaching $125.67. 3,954,095 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,481,419. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $124.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.52. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.06 and a fifty-two week high of $133.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The asset manager reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 20.84%. Blackstone’s revenue for the quarter was up 166.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BX. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Blackstone from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Blackstone from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Blackstone from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.65.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $27,853,407.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,102.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Sunday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $27,853,407.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,802 shares in the company, valued at $142,102.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Reginald J. Brown bought 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $125.62 per share, with a total value of $301,488.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,949 shares in the company, valued at $2,129,133.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Further Reading

