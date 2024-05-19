NorthRock Partners LLC Raises Stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,980 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 950 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New Century Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in Blackstone by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 107.6% during the 4th quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 4,009 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 2,078 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Blackstone by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,972 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $27,853,407.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,102.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $27,853,407.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,802 shares in the company, valued at $142,102.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Reginald J. Brown acquired 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $125.62 per share, with a total value of $301,488.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,129,133.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Blackstone from $117.00 to $114.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (down from $129.00) on shares of Blackstone in a report on Friday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Blackstone in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blackstone presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.65.

BX stock traded down $2.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $125.67. The company had a trading volume of 3,954,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,481,419. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.06 and a twelve month high of $133.56. The company has a market cap of $89.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.08.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The asset manager reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 20.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 166.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 117.31%.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

