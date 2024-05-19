Level Four Advisory Services LLC Sells 8,882 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 88,058 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 8,882 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $6,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in CVS Health by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 2,859 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC now owns 3,612 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 4,498 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at CVS Health
In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.88 per share, with a total value of $53,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,424.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
CVS Health Stock Up 0.3 %
CVS Health stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.68. 9,607,690 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,924,059. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $53.70 and a 12 month high of $83.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $72.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.39.
CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.38). CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 2.03%. The business had revenue of $88.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
CVS Health Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 19th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 46.75%.
About CVS Health
CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.
