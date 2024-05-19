iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Acquired by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 34.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,634,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,470,187,000 after purchasing an additional 5,063,767 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 11,206,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,980,548,000 after buying an additional 1,115,400 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,445,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,315,971,000 after buying an additional 33,773 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,106,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,256,090,000 after buying an additional 164,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,484,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $792,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,520 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of IWM stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $208.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,219,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,863,596. The company has a 50 day moving average of $202.70 and a 200 day moving average of $195.52. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $161.67 and a 12-month high of $211.88.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

