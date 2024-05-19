Zentry (ZENT) Price Tops $0.0376 on Exchanges

Zentry (ZENT) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. Over the last week, Zentry has traded up 11.5% against the US dollar. Zentry has a market capitalization of $128.60 million and $15.95 million worth of Zentry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zentry token can now be bought for about $0.0376 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Zentry alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000016 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Zentry Token Profile

Zentry was first traded on December 3rd, 2021. Zentry’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,423,928,861 tokens. The official website for Zentry is zentry.com. Zentry’s official Twitter account is @zentryhq.

Zentry Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zentry (ZENT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Zentry has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 3,421,780,980.173691 in circulation. The last known price of Zentry is 0.03921728 USD and is up 4.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $21,687,439.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zentry.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zentry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zentry should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zentry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zentry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zentry and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.