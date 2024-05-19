ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Stake Trimmed by Allegheny Financial Group LTD

Allegheny Financial Group LTD cut its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,144 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. ANSYS makes up approximately 6.7% of Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Allegheny Financial Group LTD owned 0.07% of ANSYS worth $20,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 167.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,286,790 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $382,884,000 after buying an additional 805,657 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in ANSYS during the 4th quarter worth $145,144,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 1,922.9% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 329,577 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $98,066,000 after buying an additional 313,285 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 18.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,010,937 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $300,805,000 after purchasing an additional 154,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 76.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 346,120 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $102,988,000 after acquiring an additional 149,496 shares in the last quarter. 92.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at ANSYS

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.08, for a total value of $51,312.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,001.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of ANSYS in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $314.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $320.00.

ANSYS Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of ANSS traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $327.71. 400,808 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,473. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $333.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $325.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.80. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $258.01 and a 52 week high of $364.31. The company has a market cap of $28.61 billion, a PE ratio of 65.81, a P/E/G ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.16.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $466.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.85 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 19.51%. ANSYS’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

