Verity Asset Management Inc. Buys 891 Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) by 25.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,404 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Brunswick by 3.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Brunswick by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Brunswick by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 17.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the third quarter worth about $927,000. 99.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BC. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. B. Riley raised shares of Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. BNP Paribas restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $82.00 price target (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Brunswick from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brunswick has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brunswick

In other news, CEO David M. Foulkes sold 35,000 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total transaction of $3,048,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 272,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,748,450.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Brunswick news, CEO David M. Foulkes sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total transaction of $3,048,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 272,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,748,450.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total value of $100,560.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 58,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,767,458.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,582 shares of company stock worth $3,178,092. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BC traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.44. 433,498 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 677,480. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.60. Brunswick Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.47 and a fifty-two week high of $99.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.96.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 6.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brunswick Co. will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brunswick Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is 31.23%.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

Featured Articles

