Verity Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 18,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VSH. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 645.2% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 343,802 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,499,000 after purchasing an additional 297,668 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 9.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,242,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,160,000 after acquiring an additional 273,132 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,136,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $349,453,000 after acquiring an additional 202,530 shares during the last quarter. Linden Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology during the third quarter worth about $4,959,000. Finally, Live Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology during the fourth quarter worth about $4,791,000. 93.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Vishay Intertechnology in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Shares of NYSE VSH traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $23.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,029,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,303,341. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 1.21. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.83 and a 12-month high of $30.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.52.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $746.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Vishay Intertechnology’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vishay Intertechnology news, Director John Malvisi bought 8,929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.60 per share, for a total transaction of $201,795.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,438 shares in the company, valued at $371,498.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director John Malvisi acquired 8,929 shares of Vishay Intertechnology stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.60 per share, with a total value of $201,795.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,498.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Marc Zandman sold 26,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total value of $597,095.82. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 73,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,068.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors segments.

