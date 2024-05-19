Verity Asset Management Inc. Has $521,000 Holdings in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMKR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 10.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,797,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $311,816,000 after buying an additional 1,300,745 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Amkor Technology by 39.3% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,939,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,835,000 after purchasing an additional 547,604 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology during the third quarter valued at about $10,015,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 181.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 622,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,692,000 after buying an additional 401,218 shares during the period. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Amkor Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,640,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Amkor Technology alerts:

Amkor Technology Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMKR traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.68. The stock had a trading volume of 532,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,015,904. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.34. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.58 and a 1 year high of $37.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.71. The firm has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.94.

Amkor Technology Announces Dividend

Amkor Technology ( NASDAQ:AMKR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.079 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is currently 20.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMKR has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price (up from $43.00) on shares of Amkor Technology in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Fox Advisors began coverage on Amkor Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Amkor Technology in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Amkor Technology from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amkor Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMKR

Insider Buying and Selling at Amkor Technology

In other news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total value of $780,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,887,385.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total value of $780,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,887,385.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gil C. Tily sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $644,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 129,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,160,819.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 127,800 shares of company stock valued at $4,047,552. 31.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.