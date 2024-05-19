Verity Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

Verity Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Free Report) by 22.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,173 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 20,493 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of A10 Networks worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of A10 Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $163,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 13,373 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of A10 Networks in the third quarter worth about $181,000. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 16,138 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 2,782 shares during the period. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of A10 Networks in the third quarter worth about $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

A10 Networks Trading Up 0.4 %

A10 Networks stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $16.18. 642,143 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 657,483. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.03 and a 1 year high of $16.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 1.13.

A10 Networks Dividend Announcement

A10 Networks ( NYSE:ATEN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 17.96%. The company had revenue of $60.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ATEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of A10 Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of A10 Networks from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling at A10 Networks

In related news, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 60,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.27, for a total value of $804,241.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 495,814 shares in the company, valued at $6,579,451.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About A10 Networks

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, rest of Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller that provides advanced server load balancing; Thunder Carrier Grade Networking, which provides standards-compliant address and protocol translation services between varying types of internet protocol addresses; Thunder Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) Insight that decrypts SSL-encrypted traffic and forwards it to a third-party security device for deep packet inspection; and Thunder Convergent Firewall, which addresses multiple critical security capabilities in one package.

