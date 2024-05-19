Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) Shares Sold by Verity Asset Management Inc.

Verity Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Warrior Met Coal were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Warrior Met Coal in the third quarter valued at about $224,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Warrior Met Coal in the third quarter valued at about $433,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Warrior Met Coal by 27.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Warrior Met Coal by 1.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 78,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,985,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Warrior Met Coal from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. B. Riley raised their price target on Warrior Met Coal from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup raised Warrior Met Coal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Warrior Met Coal

In related news, Director Alan H. Schumacher purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.15 per share, with a total value of $116,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,760,200.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Warrior Met Coal Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HCC traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.67. 394,914 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 655,053. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.86 and a quick ratio of 5.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.05. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.97 and a twelve month high of $71.91.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $503.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.99 million. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 25.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

Warrior Met Coal Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.85%.

Warrior Met Coal Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

Further Reading

