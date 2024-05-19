Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Shares Purchased by Verity Asset Management Inc.

Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Free Report) by 26.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares during the quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Air Lease by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 5.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 34,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 72.8% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 10,175 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 4.9% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 5.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,128 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. 94.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Air Lease alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AL. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Air Lease from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Air Lease from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Air Lease from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Air Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Alex A. Khatibi sold 11,199 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total value of $530,496.63. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,614,331. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Carol Hyland Forsyte sold 3,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $121,900.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,884,361.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alex A. Khatibi sold 11,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total transaction of $530,496.63. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,614,331. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,646 shares of company stock valued at $3,705,152 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.64% of the company’s stock.

Air Lease Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:AL traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.27. The stock had a trading volume of 602,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 954,365. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.41. Air Lease Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.33 and a fifty-two week high of $52.31.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The transportation company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $663.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.26 million. Air Lease had a net margin of 21.89% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Air Lease Co. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Lease Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.94%.

About Air Lease

(Free Report)

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. The company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.