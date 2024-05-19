iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Verity Asset Management Inc.

Verity Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,137.2% in the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IVW traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $86.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,349,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,289,228. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.73. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $64.73 and a twelve month high of $86.94.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

