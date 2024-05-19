Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Shares Sold by Verity Asset Management Inc.

Verity Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 48.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,910 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $1,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 77.2% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 563.0% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

COWZ traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.06. 1,767,047 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.13. The stock has a market cap of $23.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

