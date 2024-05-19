Horizen Price Reaches $8.24 on Major Exchanges (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. During the last seven days, Horizen has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar. One Horizen coin can now be bought for about $8.24 or 0.00012369 BTC on major exchanges. Horizen has a total market capitalization of $123.70 million and $4.51 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.49 or 0.00054764 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.33 or 0.00035018 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000090 BTC.

About Horizen

Horizen (CRYPTO:ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 15,008,344 coins. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

