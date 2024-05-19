Verity Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Verity Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 928 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Verity Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 37,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,168,000 after buying an additional 2,526 shares in the last quarter. Cabot Wellington LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Cabot Wellington LLC now owns 747,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,437,000 after acquiring an additional 209,079 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 240.0% in the 4th quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 5,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 4,198 shares during the period. New Century Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $309,000. Finally, Jordan Park Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 81.6% during the 4th quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC now owns 13,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 5,842 shares during the period.

Shares of VTI stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $262.30. 2,208,726 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,132,564. The stock has a market cap of $393.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $202.44 and a fifty-two week high of $263.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $255.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.82.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

