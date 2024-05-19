Verity Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,697 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,385 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the quarter. Textron comprises approximately 1.3% of Verity Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Textron were worth $1,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TXT. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Textron by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,016,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $564,235,000 after buying an additional 139,927 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Textron by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,756,439 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $527,948,000 after acquiring an additional 220,891 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Textron by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,745,108 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $448,923,000 after purchasing an additional 596,214 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in Textron by 9.7% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,394,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $421,503,000 after purchasing an additional 477,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Textron by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,793,047 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $305,037,000 after purchasing an additional 521,276 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Textron Price Performance

NYSE TXT traded up $1.69 on Friday, hitting $89.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,099,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,390,896. The company has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.32. Textron Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.27 and a 52-week high of $97.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.84 and a 200-day moving average of $84.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Textron Announces Dividend

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.08). Textron had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TXT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Textron from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on Textron from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com cut Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Textron from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Textron from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Textron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Textron

In related news, Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 11,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.91, for a total value of $1,043,491.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,756 shares in the company, valued at $330,189.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Textron Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

