Verity Asset Management Inc. Has $1.81 Million Stock Holdings in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Verity Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,530 shares during the quarter. Commercial Metals comprises 1.2% of Verity Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $1,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Commercial Metals by 241.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,809,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,617 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Commercial Metals by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,506,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,834,000 after purchasing an additional 527,709 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Commercial Metals by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,450,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $615,159,000 after buying an additional 487,792 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Commercial Metals by 32.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,385,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,454,000 after buying an additional 335,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 742.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 334,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,504,000 after buying an additional 294,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Commercial Metals from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.

Shares of Commercial Metals stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.60. 420,904 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 658,612. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.82. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.35. Commercial Metals has a fifty-two week low of $39.85 and a fifty-two week high of $59.81.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 8.09%. Commercial Metals’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Commercial Metals will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from Commercial Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is presently 12.50%.

In other Commercial Metals news, Chairman Barbara Smith sold 35,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total value of $2,066,547.52. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 36,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,024.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

