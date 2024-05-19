Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Stock Holdings Boosted by Verity Asset Management Inc.

Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,178 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 462 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up about 1.7% of Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 126.8% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 40,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,384,000 after purchasing an additional 22,615 shares during the period. TFB Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 161.7% during the third quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 15,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 9,573 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, Apexium Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 111.6% during the 4th quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 14,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 7,864 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $168.04. 3,461,460 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,346,246. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.92. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $133.34 and a 1 year high of $169.80. The firm has a market cap of $56.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

