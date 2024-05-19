Verity Asset Management Inc. Has $4.47 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Verity Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,439 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF accounts for 2.9% of Verity Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $4,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1,900.3% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 28,405,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,403,000 after purchasing an additional 26,985,803 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 49.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,310,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,684,000 after purchasing an additional 8,982,232 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $110,972,000. Oikos Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 108.4% in the 4th quarter. Oikos Holdings LLC now owns 1,908,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,600,000 after purchasing an additional 992,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,834,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,280,000 after buying an additional 905,087 shares during the period.

VXUS traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.21. 3,793,677 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,202,868. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.88. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.95 and a fifty-two week high of $62.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.223 per share. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

