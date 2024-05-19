Marathon Capital Management Has $390,000 Holdings in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Marathon Capital Management increased its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 77.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 275 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 165 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. 61.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Citizens BancShares

In related news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. bought 622 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,315.00 per share, with a total value of $817,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,355,835. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 484 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.12, for a total value of $847,058.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 335 shares in the company, valued at $586,290.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. purchased 622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,315.00 per share, for a total transaction of $817,930.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,355,835. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,388 shares of company stock worth $1,825,220 and sold 3,600 shares worth $6,209,022. Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:FCNCA traded up $10.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,767.54. 70,233 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,569. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a one year low of $1,181.71 and a one year high of $1,810.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $25.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,633.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,519.63.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $52.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $44.27 by $8.65. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 15.48%. Equities analysts predict that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 188.62 earnings per share for the current year.

First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FCNCA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Piper Sandler cut shares of First Citizens BancShares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on First Citizens BancShares from $1,644.00 to $1,754.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays raised their target price on First Citizens BancShares from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,100.00 price target (up from $1,900.00) on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,829.90.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

