Marathon Capital Management Sells 2,450 Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Marathon Capital Management reduced its position in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,450 shares during the quarter. Marathon Capital Management’s holdings in Progyny were worth $1,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Progyny by 2.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 769,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,170,000 after acquiring an additional 20,182 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Progyny by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Progyny by 191.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Progyny by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Progyny by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 19,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PGNY stock traded up $0.54 on Friday, hitting $28.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,262,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,439,674. Progyny, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.90 and a twelve month high of $44.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progyny

Progyny ( NASDAQ:PGNY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $278.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.41 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 5.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Michael E. Sturmer sold 6,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $240,452.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 384,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,459,192.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Progyny news, President Michael E. Sturmer sold 6,395 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $240,452.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 384,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,459,192.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Michael E. Sturmer sold 4,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total transaction of $144,254.25. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 380,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,142,214.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 102,770 shares of company stock valued at $3,853,985. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PGNY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Progyny from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Progyny in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Progyny from $48.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Progyny from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Progyny from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.11.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

