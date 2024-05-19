DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO) Shares Sold by Marathon Capital Management

Marathon Capital Management lowered its position in shares of DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Free Report) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 256,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,750 shares during the quarter. Marathon Capital Management owned approximately 0.25% of DocGo worth $1,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in DocGo during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DocGo in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in DocGo during the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Intrust Bank NA purchased a new position in DocGo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DocGo by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 16,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 4,265 shares during the last quarter. 56.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DocGo alerts:

Insider Activity at DocGo

In other news, Director Michael J. Burdiek purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.61 per share, for a total transaction of $36,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 571,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,063,457.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other DocGo news, Director Michael J. Burdiek acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.61 per share, with a total value of $36,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 571,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,063,457.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lee Bienstock bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.15 per share, for a total transaction of $78,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,220,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,845,661.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $146,150 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on DocGo from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on DocGo from $11.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on DocGo from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of DocGo from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of DocGo from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DCGO

DocGo Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ DCGO traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.08. 705,580 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,027,597. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.27. The company has a market capitalization of $312.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.96. DocGo Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.78 and a twelve month high of $10.82.

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.07). DocGo had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 6.20%. The business had revenue of $199.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.48 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DocGo Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DocGo

(Free Report)

DocGo Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DocGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocGo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.