Marathon Capital Management Has $1.15 Million Position in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Marathon Capital Management trimmed its position in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) by 87.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 181,500 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after selling 1,308,615 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management’s holdings in Transocean were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Transocean by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 222,448 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 17,961 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Transocean by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 381,124 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 98,987 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Transocean in the third quarter worth about $138,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Transocean during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,838,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Transocean by 27.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,530,659 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $12,567,000 after buying an additional 331,953 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director (Cyprus) Ltd Perestroika purchased 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.01 per share, for a total transaction of $12,020,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 87,574,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $526,325,112.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RIG traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.03. 7,411,904 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,584,124. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 2.83. Transocean Ltd. has a 52-week low of $4.45 and a 52-week high of $8.88.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.10. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.67% and a negative net margin of 13.27%. The company had revenue of $767.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Transocean Ltd. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RIG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Transocean from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Susquehanna raised Transocean from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $5.50 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Transocean from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Transocean in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Transocean to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.70.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. The company operates a fleet of mobile offshore drilling units, consisting of ultra-deepwater floaters and harsh environment floaters.

