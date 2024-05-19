iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Tortoise Investment Management LLC

Tortoise Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 65.7% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 13,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 45,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,818,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Finally, Zeit Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,973.6% during the 4th quarter. Zeit Capital LLC now owns 14,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 13,519 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EEM traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $43.79. The stock had a trading volume of 30,865,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,727,020. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $36.38 and a twelve month high of $43.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.34 and a 200 day moving average of $40.06.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.