Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Acquired by Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC

Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,080 shares during the period. Danaher makes up approximately 1.8% of Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $39,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,930,281 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,185,203,000 after acquiring an additional 3,905,449 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 1,440.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 1,100,399 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $273,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,976 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $178,850,000. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $161,994,000. Finally, Harris Associates L P raised its position in shares of Danaher by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 2,963,899 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $735,343,000 after purchasing an additional 642,759 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DHR traded up $0.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $265.80. 3,187,418 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,621,433. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $182.09 and a 1 year high of $265.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $248.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $236.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.20. Danaher had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.31%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DHR. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Danaher from $259.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.31.

In other Danaher news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $2,386,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,352,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $2,386,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,352,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.58, for a total transaction of $172,454.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 116,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,304,483.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 172,540 shares of company stock worth $43,523,481. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

