Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Sold by Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC

Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 607,990 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 39,478 shares during the quarter. Amphenol accounts for about 2.8% of Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $60,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Amphenol by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,500,422 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,661,480,000 after purchasing an additional 691,964 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Amphenol by 4.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,279,911 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,283,360,000 after acquiring an additional 653,354 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Amphenol by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,212,184 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,309,724,000 after acquiring an additional 67,091 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Amphenol by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,195,739 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $520,380,000 after acquiring an additional 351,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,556,974 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $382,740,000 after purchasing an additional 250,292 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Amphenol news, insider Peter Straub sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.64, for a total value of $2,212,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE APH traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $131.91. 4,506,314 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,539,380. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $72.77 and a twelve month high of $133.90. The firm has a market cap of $79.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.34, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 15.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, April 24th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the electronics maker to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Amphenol from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Amphenol from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.45.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

