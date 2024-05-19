Arjuna Capital Has $8.10 Million Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Arjuna Capital boosted its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 90.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,079 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,968 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises 2.5% of Arjuna Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in Accenture were worth $8,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Accenture by 7.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,034,666 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,388,856,000 after buying an additional 720,647 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Accenture by 34.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,374,492 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $729,230,000 after purchasing an additional 611,376 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,388,701 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $487,309,000 after acquiring an additional 578,610 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 33,484.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 567,572 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $199,167,000 after acquiring an additional 565,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,316,028 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,089,485,000 after acquiring an additional 565,505 shares during the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Accenture Stock Down 1.4 %

ACN stock traded down $4.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $303.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,232,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,973,109. The company has a market capitalization of $203.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $328.56 and its 200-day moving average is $342.78. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $284.26 and a 1 year high of $387.51.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.11. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.30% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th were paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 10th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 46.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 4,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.12, for a total value of $1,369,747.96. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 30,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,705,516.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO John F. Walsh sold 8,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.13, for a total transaction of $2,657,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,937,488.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 4,333 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.12, for a total transaction of $1,369,747.96. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 30,702 shares in the company, valued at $9,705,516.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,083 shares of company stock valued at $8,959,325 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ACN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $409.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Accenture from $372.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Accenture from $374.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Accenture from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Accenture in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Accenture

Accenture Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Featured Stories

