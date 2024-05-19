Marathon Capital Management Lowers Holdings in Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN)

Marathon Capital Management lowered its position in Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Free Report) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 819,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,625 shares during the quarter. Hillman Solutions accounts for about 1.9% of Marathon Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Marathon Capital Management owned 0.42% of Hillman Solutions worth $7,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in Hillman Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Hillman Solutions during the third quarter worth $108,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares in the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Hillman Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Hillman Solutions alerts:

Insider Transactions at Hillman Solutions

In other news, Director John W. Swygert sold 7,207 shares of Hillman Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total transaction of $70,196.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,490.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director John W. Swygert sold 7,207 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total transaction of $70,196.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,490.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Randall J. Fagundo sold 250,546 shares of Hillman Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.63, for a total transaction of $2,412,757.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $437,587.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 618,658 shares of company stock valued at $5,958,077 over the last three months. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HLMN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Hillman Solutions from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Hillman Solutions from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Hillman Solutions from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hillman Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.54.

Get Our Latest Research Report on HLMN

Hillman Solutions Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HLMN traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.54. The company had a trading volume of 573,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,053. Hillman Solutions Corp has a 12 month low of $6.02 and a 12 month high of $10.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -953.05 and a beta of 1.73.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $350.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.47 million. Hillman Solutions had a positive return on equity of 7.50% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. Hillman Solutions’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Hillman Solutions Corp will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

About Hillman Solutions

(Free Report)

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hillman Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillman Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.