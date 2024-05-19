Marathon Capital Management Reduces Holdings in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI)

Marathon Capital Management cut its position in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI – Free Report) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,295,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 146,675 shares during the quarter. TETRA Technologies makes up 1.5% of Marathon Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Marathon Capital Management owned about 1.00% of TETRA Technologies worth $5,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TTI. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,416,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 174.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 919,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,864,000 after purchasing an additional 583,854 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in TETRA Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,471,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in TETRA Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,860,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TETRA Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,217,000. 70.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on TETRA Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of TETRA Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

TETRA Technologies stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.21. 875,650 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,555,960. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.33. The company has a market capitalization of $552.10 million, a P/E ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 2.21. TETRA Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.56 and a 12-month high of $6.77.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The company had revenue of $153.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.76 million. TETRA Technologies had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 3.27%. Analysts forecast that TETRA Technologies, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services and solutions company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

