iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Stock Position Cut by SigFig Wealth Management LLC

SigFig Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 85.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,539 shares during the quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in USMV. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 232.9% in the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

BATS:USMV traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $84.07. 1,292,592 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a market cap of $24.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.49.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

