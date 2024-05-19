Marathon Capital Management Sells 1,850 Shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP)

Marathon Capital Management trimmed its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 69,820 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,850 shares during the quarter. ANI Pharmaceuticals accounts for approximately 1.0% of Marathon Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Marathon Capital Management’s holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ANIP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 123,717 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,183,000 after acquiring an additional 10,234 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,180 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 43.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,338 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,754 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 41.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,380 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ANIP. Truist Financial boosted their price target on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. HC Wainwright upped their target price on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Capital One Financial started coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.00.

NASDAQ ANIP traded down $2.34 on Friday, hitting $61.43. 153,427 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,593. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.78 and a 200-day moving average of $59.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.39 and a beta of 0.80. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.06 and a 52 week high of $70.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $131.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.02 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 6.87%. Analysts expect that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP James G. Marken sold 24,338 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.37, for a total value of $1,615,313.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 124,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,262,534.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other ANI Pharmaceuticals news, SVP James G. Marken sold 24,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.37, for a total transaction of $1,615,313.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 124,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,262,534.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Chad Gassert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total transaction of $1,345,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 253,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,029,448.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 216,158 shares of company stock worth $14,268,717 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.

