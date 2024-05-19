Marathon Capital Management Reduces Stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC)

Marathon Capital Management cut its stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 455,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,611 shares during the period. Healthpeak Properties accounts for approximately 1.5% of Marathon Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Marathon Capital Management’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $6,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DOC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 42.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 645.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 8,352 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,000. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Healthpeak Properties Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE DOC traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.89. 3,235,102 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,429,402. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.83, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.24 and a 52-week high of $22.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.49 and its 200-day moving average is $14.57.
DOC has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Wedbush upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.08.
Healthpeak Properties Profile
Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.
