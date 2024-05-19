Marathon Capital Management Sells 26,800 Shares of Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV)

Marathon Capital Management trimmed its stake in shares of Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 459,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,800 shares during the quarter. Marathon Capital Management owned 0.30% of Evolv Technologies worth $2,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in Evolv Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,188,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Evolv Technologies by 1.5% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 171,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Evolv Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $2,138,000. Key Colony Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Evolv Technologies by 157.8% during the fourth quarter. Key Colony Management LLC now owns 2,781,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,131,000 after buying an additional 1,702,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evolv Technologies by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

Evolv Technologies Stock Down 1.8 %

Evolv Technologies stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.69. 874,523 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,023,597. Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $8.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Evolv Technologies ( NASDAQ:EVLV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $21.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.17 million. Evolv Technologies had a negative return on equity of 45.57% and a negative net margin of 106.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

EVLV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital cut shares of Evolv Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Evolv Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Evolv Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Evolv Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Anil Chitkara sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,200,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,000,785. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Evolv Technologies Profile

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening in the United States and internationally. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics.

See Also

