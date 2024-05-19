Marathon Capital Management Sells 30,345 Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Marathon Capital Management lessened its position in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) by 46.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,529 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 30,345 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $3,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 192.1% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Bank of Montreal by 3,375.0% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 417 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bank of Montreal by 63.5% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 45.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on Bank of Montreal in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.00.

Bank of Montreal Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BMO traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $95.22. 652,575 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 988,159. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.13. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of $73.98 and a 52 week high of $100.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.34). Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.1172 per share. This represents a $4.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.31%.

Bank of Montreal Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

