Marathon Capital Management Grows Holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Marathon Capital Management lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 174,160 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 4,854 shares during the quarter. Marathon Oil makes up about 1.1% of Marathon Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Marathon Capital Management’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $4,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 367.9% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Marathon Oil in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.14.

Insider Activity

In other Marathon Oil news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 80,647 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $2,172,630.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 596,330 shares in the company, valued at $16,065,130.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 39,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total transaction of $1,074,766.41. Following the sale, the insider now owns 176,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,757,459.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 80,647 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total transaction of $2,172,630.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 596,330 shares in the company, valued at $16,065,130.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 281,332 shares of company stock worth $7,644,903. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Price Performance

MRO traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.21. 5,648,130 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,958,375. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 2.22. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $21.81 and a 12-month high of $30.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.30.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 21.83%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

Marathon Oil Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.