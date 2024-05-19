Marathon Capital Management Sells 23,315 Shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Marathon Capital Management lowered its stake in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Free Report) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 153,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,315 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management owned approximately 0.31% of Cryoport worth $2,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Cryoport by 13.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Cryoport during the third quarter worth about $163,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cryoport during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Cryoport by 109.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 12,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 6,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Cryoport by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cryoport stock traded down $1.01 on Friday, reaching $12.65. The stock had a trading volume of 343,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,188. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.38. The company has a current ratio of 10.73, a quick ratio of 10.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Cryoport, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $23.50.

Cryoport ( NASDAQ:CYRX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.06). Cryoport had a negative net margin of 50.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $54.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. Cryoport’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cryoport, Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

CYRX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Cryoport in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Cryoport from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Cryoport in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Cryoport in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Cryoport from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.25.

In other news, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 57,039 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $872,696.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 634,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,705,585.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 57,039 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $872,696.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 634,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,705,585.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ramkumar Mandalam sold 3,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total transaction of $47,225.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $633,985.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 85,488 shares of company stock worth $1,302,259. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.

