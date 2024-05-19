Securian Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Securian Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,537 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $2,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kenvue in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Kenvue during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kenvue in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kenvue in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Kenvue in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Kenvue alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on KVUE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Kenvue in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.38.

Kenvue Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:KVUE traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $20.47. 31,071,005 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,622,140. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24. Kenvue Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.82 and a 12 month high of $27.43.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Kenvue had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 9.63%. The company’s revenue was down 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.56%.

About Kenvue

(Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KVUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.