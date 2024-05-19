General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,179 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GIS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in General Mills by 106.9% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,442,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778,345 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in General Mills by 48.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,051,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654,111 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in General Mills by 257.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,061,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,954,000 after buying an additional 765,070 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 165.6% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,049,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,381,000 after acquiring an additional 654,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 6,893.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 512,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,361,000 after acquiring an additional 504,816 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIS stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.24. 2,752,992 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,291,703. The stock has a market cap of $40.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.33 and a fifty-two week high of $89.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.29.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total value of $692,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,462,899.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Werner Lanette Shaffer sold 710 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $50,104.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,706.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total value of $692,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 93,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,462,899.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,765 shares of company stock worth $745,822 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GIS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on General Mills from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on General Mills from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.06.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

