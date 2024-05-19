Securian Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Securian Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,453 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,668 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $2,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 6,748 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 938,098 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $130,424,000 after acquiring an additional 202,823 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 193.3% in the fourth quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 9,216 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 6,074 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CCLA Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 766,924 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $107,207,000 after acquiring an additional 78,544 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on A shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays raised their price target on Agilent Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Agilent Technologies from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Agilent Technologies from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $145.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.29.

Agilent Technologies Price Performance

Shares of A stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $154.23. 1,856,998 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,312,196. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.59. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.80 and a 1-year high of $155.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $45.20 billion, a PE ratio of 36.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.13.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical research company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.07. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 27.09%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.236 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 22.38%.

Insider Activity at Agilent Technologies

In related news, SVP Philip Binns sold 2,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.54, for a total value of $417,095.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,474,957.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 52,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $7,844,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 253,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,086,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Philip Binns sold 2,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.54, for a total value of $417,095.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,474,957.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,610 shares of company stock valued at $9,220,333.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

