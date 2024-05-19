Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,341 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,341 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 3,833.3% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:STZ traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $255.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,421,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 902,411. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.19. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $227.50 and a 1-year high of $274.87. The stock has a market cap of $46.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $262.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $250.48.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.16. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 16.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were given a $1.01 dividend. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently 43.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.54, for a total value of $6,538,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,844,638. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 15,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.63, for a total transaction of $4,160,345.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,512,503.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.54, for a total value of $6,538,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,844,638. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,031 shares of company stock worth $12,582,321 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on STZ. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $312.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.55.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on STZ

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.