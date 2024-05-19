Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,209 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $2,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Mechanics Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 1,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 37,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,934,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 56.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 7,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total transaction of $782,792.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,642,656.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 7,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total transaction of $782,792.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,381 shares in the company, valued at $2,642,656.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 7,912 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.13, for a total value of $855,524.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,595,350.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 164,536 shares of company stock valued at $19,245,606. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PRU traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $121.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,725,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,438,562. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.40 and a 52-week high of $121.39. The stock has a market cap of $43.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.30.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $15.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.50 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.44%.

PRU has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Raymond James cut shares of Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Prudential Financial from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.08.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

