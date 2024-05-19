Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,571 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Securian Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,571 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $2,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 96.5% in the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 178.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at L3Harris Technologies

In related news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total value of $8,488,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,654,658.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 3,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.86, for a total value of $715,848.18. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,761,366.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total transaction of $8,488,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,175 shares in the company, valued at $24,654,658.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,362 shares of company stock worth $10,261,360. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Trading Up 0.7 %

LHX traded up $1.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $223.57. 489,556 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 959,867. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $160.25 and a one year high of $223.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.41 billion, a PE ratio of 36.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $211.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.76.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.17. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 75.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on LHX. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $222.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $238.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.80.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

