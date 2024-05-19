Securian Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Securian Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,949 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PG&E were worth $2,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in PG&E by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 268,407,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,329,416,000 after acquiring an additional 21,731,911 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of PG&E by 27.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 83,522,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,347,215,000 after purchasing an additional 18,180,432 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in PG&E by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 176,029,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,839,363,000 after buying an additional 4,044,631 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in PG&E by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,270,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $294,710,000 after buying an additional 3,258,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in PG&E by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,912,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $224,412,000 after buying an additional 2,916,407 shares during the period. 78.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PG&E Stock Performance

PG&E stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.60. 12,617,249 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,296,064. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.07. PG&E Co. has a 12-month low of $14.71 and a 12-month high of $18.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $53.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 1.26.

PG&E Announces Dividend

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. PG&E had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. PG&E’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PCG. Mizuho upped their price objective on PG&E from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price objective on PG&E from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of PG&E in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of PG&E from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PG&E presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 59,000 shares of PG&E stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $1,007,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,515,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,889,471.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

